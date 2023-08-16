comscore
16 Aug, 2023 | Wednesday
  WhatsApp rolls out ability to forward messages from channels

WhatsApp rolls out ability to forward messages from channels

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out channels to seven more countries -- Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya and Peru.

Edited By: Shubham Verma | 1 minute, 42 seconds read

Published:Aug 16, 2023, 05:32 PM IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to forward channel messages
WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to forward channel messages

Story Highlights

  • WhatsApp has begun rolling out the ability to forward channel messages on Android phones.
  • This makes it easy for users to channel creators with a new tool to expand their audience by getting new followers.
  • WhatsApp Channels are available in most markets, including the recent ones such as Egypt and Peru.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new forwarding message feature for channels on Android and iOS. The company posted a new message within the official channel, mentioning that users can now share channel messages with their friends and family, reports WABetaInfo. Users can check whether the new feature is available to their account by tapping a message and selecting the ‘forward’ action.

READ MORE
WhatsApp testing community examples on iOS beta, rolls out bug fix for Android

“With the ability to forward messages from channels, WhatsApp is providing channel creators with a new tool to expand their audience by getting new followers,” the report said.

READ MORE
WhatsApp brings interesting change for iPhone users

A new entry point to the channel will be included in the forwarded message, allowing recipients to easily follow the channel by selecting ‘View channel’. The feature is currently available to some users that install the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and WhatsApp for Android from the Play Store and is rolling out to more users over the coming days.

READ MORE
WhatsApp rolls out Channels to more countries, but you probably can't use it yet

Last month, the messaging platform had rolled out channels to seven more countries — Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya and Peru.

According to the company, channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls. The company had introduced WhatsApp Channels in June.

Earlier, it was reported that the Meta-owned platform was working on a message reaction feature for channels. For this feature, the platform is expected to add a new section called “Channel settings.” In that section, admins would be able to manage certain options for their channels. The company is expected to allow channel admins to control which reactions users can send to the channel.

Other than that, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing an artificial intelligence (AI) powered sticker creator. Now available for select beta users, the new ‘Create’ button is available in the sticker tab allowing users to create stickers from short descriptions, such as a laughing cat on a skateboard. The feature is not available to a lot of users, but it is likely to expand to more users before a wider rollout.

— Written with inputs from IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Tags

whatsapp channelswhatsapp downloadWhatsApp featureswhatsapp forward messages

