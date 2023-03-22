comscore WhatsApp may soon let polls to accept only one choice on Android
News

WhatsApp may soon let polls to accept only one choice on Android

Apps

The new feature was in development for iOS, and after installing the latest WhatsApp beta update, some beta testers may be able to use this feature.

whatsapp

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will let poll creators limit users to only one choice, which is available for some beta testers on Android. According to WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to select only one option which they feel most strongly about. The report also said that this feature is helpful as it will make the poll results more accurate as users are limited to one choice. Also Read - WhatsApp's new update gives admins more control over who can join group

Moreover, this is even useful in cases where only one answer is required. This is because when users must choose just one option, they are more likely to engage with the poll and think more deeply about their choice. The report also said that the feature was also in development for iOS, and after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update, some beta testers may be able to use this feature. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta. For beta testers, a new row will now appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview. Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive. Also Read - WhatsApp releases bug fix update for issue with notifications on iOS

WhatsApp also announced two new updates for “groups” on WhatsApp — new controls for admins, and the ability to easily see groups in common. The new features which will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks, come just a few months after WhatsApp launched Communities, a feature that offers larger, more structured discussion groups.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 22, 2023 9:09 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp may soon let polls to accept only one choice on Android

Nothing Ear (2) arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Redmi Note 12 4G India launch date is March 30

India prepares for 6G rollout as PM Modi announces R&D test-bed facility

EA to shut down three Battlefield games in April 2023

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features