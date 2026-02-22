WhatsApp could soon let you tap to reveal hidden text: How it works

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that many users will recognise from platforms like Reddit. The messaging app is developing spoiler formatting for text messages, allowing users to hide specific parts of a message until the recipient taps to reveal them. Also Read: WhatsApp may soon let users add a password to their accounts

The feature was first spotted in beta builds by WABetaInfo, which tracks upcoming changes in WhatsApp’s development versions. According to the report, the option has appeared in the latest TestFlight build for iOS and has also been seen in Android beta development. Also Read: India tightens content rules, tells global platforms to stay within constitutional limits

How the Spoiler feature will work

Once introduced, the spoiler option will sit alongside existing formatting tools such as bold, italic, and strikethrough. When a user marks part of a message as a spoiler, that section will appear covered by a grey bar. The recipient will need to tap on it to read the hidden text. Also Read: How to Hide WhatsApp Profile Photo from Specific People

WhatsApp is also said to be adding a shortcut for this. Users may be able to type double pipes before and after the text they want to hide. For example, typing ||this text|| would hide the selected words automatically. The format works in a similar way to spoiler tags on Reddit, so many users may already be familiar with how it functions.

At the moment, the feature appears to apply only to text messages. There is no confirmation yet on whether spoiler tags will extend to images, videos, or voice notes.

Why this feature makes sense

Group chats are usually where spoilers show up first. It could be a new episode of a show, a match result, or details from a movie. Not everyone watches or follows things at the same time. A spoiler option would let people continue the conversation without revealing key details to those who are not caught up.

It could be useful in larger groups where messages move quickly and updates are shared instantly.

Rollout timeline

WhatsApp has not confirmed when the feature will roll out. Since it has been spotted in both iOS and Android beta versions, it appears to be in development. That said, features seen in beta builds do not always go live right away.

If and when released, spoiler formatting would be another small but practical addition to WhatsApp’s growing list of message customisation tools.