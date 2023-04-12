comscore
WhatsApp companion mode now rolling out to all Android beta users

Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out the "companion mode" feature to all beta testers in its latest update on Android.

  • All WhatsApp beta users on Android are now getting Companion mode.
  • The feature enables multi-device support on WhatsApp.
  • With the feature, a single WhatsApp account can be kept logged in to multiple devices at once.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out the "companion mode" feature to all beta testers in its latest update on Android.

Earlier, the companion mode was only available to a select group of beta testers, report WABetaInfo.

This feature, an extension of multi-device support, has been designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone.

This feature, an extension of multi-device support, has been designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone. Also Read - WhatsApp bans record over 4.5 million bad accounts in India in February

Users who link their existing WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile phone can now access their chats on the second device without needing an active internet connection on their main phone, according to the report.

When users link their WhatsApp account to a new mobile phone, their chat history will be synced across all their linked devices.

Moreover, the report mentioned that, while the companion mode has been made available to all beta testers, some features, such as the ability to manage broadcast lists and post a status update from the linked device, may still be unavailable.

Meanwhile, Whatsapp has introduced a new feature – “manage contacts within the app”, allowing users to add and edit contacts without leaving the app on Android.

The ability to add and edit contacts within WhatsApp for Android is now available for some beta testers using the latest beta version, and it will roll out to even more users in the coming days.

  Published Date: April 12, 2023 3:47 PM IST
