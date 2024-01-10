WhatsApp Business may soon let businesses buy verified badge

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new ‘Meta Verified’ subscription option that will allow businesses to subscribe to it to get a verified badge. According to WABetaInfo, this subscription will replace WhatsApp Premium, the previous subscription that included a custom business link and the ability to link up to 10 devices for business users.

“A new setting will be available within the app settings in a future update, allowing businesses to subscribe to Meta Verified and build trust with their customers by displaying a verified badge,” the report said. The report also noted that the Meta Verified subscription will be optional and exclusively accessible to businesses on the business-focused version of the Meta-owned chat app. The subscription price, however, is unclear right now.

WhatsApp Business allows businesses and merchants to reach their customers easily either to offer customer assistance or sell their products. Meanwhile, Meta Verified is already available to Facebook and Instagram users in India who can pay a monthly or a yearly fee to receive benefits such as a checkmark next to their profile name and priority support.

With Meta Verified, users will receive proactive impersonation protection, which identifies and mitigates potential impersonation threats quickly. Moreover, according to the report, Meta Verified subscribers will be able to access account support services, ensuring that they have a direct route for assistance, troubleshooting, and addressing any concerns.

The Meta Verified subscription for businesses is under development and will be available in a future update of the app, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to let users share music audio during a video call on Android. The ability to listen to video and music audio together is now available to some beta testers. Specifically, when someone on the call shares their screen, the audio they play on their device will also be shared with other people on the call. It’s important to note that this feature also works in individual calls, allowing users to enjoy a synchronised audio experience even in one-on-one video conversations.

— Written with inputs from IANS