WhatsApp is working on UI enhancement for its app and recently it has released a new UI where the top menu with Calls, Status, Chats and Communities tab has been placed at the bottom. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on further enhancement and has released a new update for its beta version on the iOS app. The new update brings bringing some changes to the app’s settings interface. The update, version 23.17.1.70, is available to some testers who have joined the TestFlight beta program. The new settings interface features a tab called “You” that shows the user’s profile photo and allows them to switch accounts when the multi-account feature is enabled.

The “You” tab is placed at the bottom menu, which also houses the Status, Calls, Communities, and Chats tab. WhatsApp has also introduced three shortcuts to access the privacy settings, contacts list, and user profile. In addition to this, the update has also placed a personal QR code over the user’s profile photo, which will allow them to easily view and share their QR with others. The new interface aims to make the app more user-friendly and modern.

The update also includes other UI improvements that were announced in previous versions, such as new icons and animations. However, these changes are not available to all beta testers yet and will be rolled out gradually.

READ MORE WhatsApp gets support for HD photos, HD videos to follow soon

Meanwhile, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to send high-quality photos to their contacts. The feature is rolling out globally and will be available to all users in the next few weeks.

Zuckerberg said that sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade and that users can now send photos in HD quality with end-to-end encryption. He also hinted that HD videos will be coming soon.

WhatsApp said that the new feature will let users share images with greater depth and detail on the platform. To send a photo in HD quality, users will have to tap the HD button that appears on the top of the screen before sending the photo. The HD button will only show up if the photo has a higher resolution than the standard quality.