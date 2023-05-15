comscore
WhatsApp announces group calling feature for Mac app

The new WhatsApp feature will also allow Mac app users to create a new group call with people that aren't in the same group.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new group calling feature on macOS devices, which will allow users to make group calls with a selected number of participants. Also Read - WhatsApp working on 12 new features along with Broadcast Channel Conversation

Earlier, it was not possible to start a group call as the button was either disabled or not functioning on macOS, according to WABetaInfo. However, in the latest update of the WhatsApp beta, the call buttons (audio and video) are finally available, and users can now start a group call. Also Read - New Twitter CEO, WhatsApp scams, AI everywhere and more: This week in tech

Moreover, the report said that the new feature will also allow users to create a new group call with people that aren’t in the same group. Also Read - WhatsApp working to make transferring chats to new phone easier than ever

Just open the calls tab and tap the create call button. In this section of the app, users can create a new group call by selecting the people they want to add to the call.

The report also mentioned that users will be able to select up to seven people in this section, but up to 32 people can join group audio calls later.

According to the report, the feature to place group calls within groups, along with all other improvements, is available to some beta testers.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a broadcast channel conversation on Android, including 12 new features.

The features include a full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 15, 2023 7:42 PM IST
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Twitter's legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

