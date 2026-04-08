OnePlus gaming handheld leaks reveal design, key specs: What to expect

OnePlus seems to be trying something different this time. Instead of another smartphone, recent reports suggested the company could be testing a gaming handheld. A few renders and early details have now surfaced online, giving a basic idea of what this device could look like. The leaks are enough to show that this is not just a random concept. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: 7 key differences to know before buying

Design looks familiar, but different

The leaked image shows a device that still looks like a OnePlus phone at its core, but with some clear changes. From the back, you can still notice the usual design language, but the overall shape is thicker. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 launches with 9,000mAh battery and 165Hz display; Check price here

There are proper grips on both ends, which are clearly meant for gaming. It doesn’t look like something you would hold like a regular phone.

You also get shoulder triggers, which is something you usually see on gaming controllers. Along with that, there’s a USB Type-C port, speaker cutouts, and what looks like a dual camera setup with a flash. The buttons are placed a bit differently too, and some of them look larger than usual, which likely means they are meant for gaming inputs.

OnePlus gaming handheld specs (leaked)

On the specs side, leaks suggest the device could come with a large 8-inch display. That already puts it closer to a small tablet than a typical handheld.

For performance, it is expected to use a flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset. One of the leaks also mentions a version of the Dimensity 9500, which points towards a focus on gaming performance rather than basic use.

A mix of phone and console

From what we’ve seen so far, this doesn’t feel like a proper gaming console. It’s more like a phone that’s been built around gaming, rather than the other way around.

Things like cameras, ports, and a SIM slot hint that it might still behave like a phone in some ways. At the same time, the grips and triggers clearly show that gaming is the main focus. If this turns out to be true, OnePlus could be trying a slightly different approach compared to other handheld devices.

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Still early days

Right now, all of this is coming from leaks and tipsters. OnePlus has not said anything officially about such a product. There is always a chance that things change, or the device never makes it to launch. At this stage, this just gives a rough idea of what the company might be testing behind the scenes.