comscore Twitter's new label for verified users is both welcome and annoying
News

Twitter's new label for verified users is both welcome and annoying

Apps

Twitter began charging Rs 900 per month as a part of Twitter Blue subscription for verified profiles, forcing legacy users to pay the same.

Twitter blue

As April Fool’s Day came and passed, the blue checkmarks on Twitter remained for legacy verified accounts and Elon Musk was yet to remove them and make those users pay $8 (Rs 900 a month in India) to remain verified. Also Read - Elon Musk beats Barack Obama to become most followed person on Twitter

Almost all legacy Blue check marks were intact on Monday, two days after the Musk deadline. Also Read - Twitter launches new API with free, basic, enterprise tiers

A new verified tagline for legacy Blue users now reads: “This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account”. Also Read - Elon Musk to Twitter users: Only verified accounts can vote from April 15

Twitter’s CEO on Sunday said that verification of accounts will help a lot. “We are adding the date of verification to the profile. Note, only date since paid verification counts, since there was so much corruption in the past with legacy checkmarks,” he tweeted.

Musk has removed just one blue badge – that for the account of the New York Times which posted that it will not pay $8 for the verified Blue service with verification.

“Oh ok, we’ll take it off then,” the Twitter CEO posted.

However, Twitter can still remove legacy Blue check marks (unless it was indeed an April Fool’s Day prank).

According to Musk, only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in ‘For You’ recommendations, starting April 15.

“Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for the same reason, he said last week.

“That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service and don’t impersonate a human,” Musk added. Meanwhile, a report recently revealed that half of Blue service subscribers have less than 1,000 followers on the platform.

Twitter is also reportedly planning to give a $1,000 checkmark free to the top 10,000 organisations by follower count.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 3, 2023 4:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter's new label for verified users is both welcome and annoying

Krafton s Road to Valor: Empire gets first update: Here s what s new

Vivo T2 5G series India launch confirmed

Realme GT Neo 5 SE launched with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, 64MP cameras

Google may be testing blue tick for Search ads

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India
Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?

Tech Updates/ launch

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

Tech Updates/ launch

What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?