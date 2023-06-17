comscore
News

Twitter to focus more on video in business in revamp

Apps

Well-known brands including Warner Bros, Mondelez, McDonald's and Walmart have resumed advertising on Twitter after initial pauses, the slide said.

Highlights

  • Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino addressed the company's investors on Thursday.
  • Yaccarino confirmed that the company will focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships in business revamp.
  • Ad-buying firms have now resumed advertising on Twitter.
twitter (1)

Twitter plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising, according to an investor presentation by owner Elon Musk and new Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino that was reviewed by Reuters. Also Read - Reddit CEO does damage control, says Reddit was never designed to support 3rd-party apps

Yaccarino, who started as CEO on June 5, told Twitter investors on Thursday that the company is in early conversations with political and entertainment figures, payments services and news and media publishers on potential partnerships, said a source familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private investor call. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 official launch date revealed: Check details

The presentation was Yaccarino’s first time addressing the company’s investors, the source said. Also Read - Twitter may soon limit DMs for users without Twitter Blue subscription

After Musk acquired Twitter in October, the social media firm faced months of chaos, including layoffs of thousands of employees, criticism over lax content moderation, and an exodus of many advertisers who did not want their ads appearing next to inappropriate content.

Musk’s hiring of Yaccarino, a longtime advertising executive who modernized ad sales at Comcast-owned entertainment and news conglomerate NBCUniversal, was a signal that digital ads remained a priority for Twitter.

Some ad-buying firms had recommended their clients pause ad spending on Twitter after Musk’s takeover. Those recommendations have been reversed and none of the major advertising holding companies are currently recommending a pause, according to a slide shown during the presentation.

Well-known brands including Warner Bros, Mondelez, McDonald’s and Walmart have resumed advertising on Twitter after initial pauses, the slide said.

Yaccarino told investors that ad spending in several advertiser categories is now up at least 40% year-over-year, including health, consumer packaged goods and financial services, the source said.

A Twitter executive declined to comment.

VIDEO AND COMMERCE

Under Musk, Twitter changed its business name to X Corp., reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app,” like China’s WeChat, that he has said would include digital payments and other services.

Twitter is applying for “money transmitter licenses” in all 50 U.S. states, according to a slide from the presentation.

The company has also focused on growing video content on the platform. Vertical video now accounts for more than 10% of time spent on Twitter, another slide said.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a new show earlier this month on the platform called “Tucker on Twitter.”

Twitter envisions that it could sell ads and sponsorships alongside videos from Carlson and other content creators, the source said.

Yaccarino has also told colleagues in recent days that Musk has expressed strong support for her ideas and the working relationship was off to a positive start, the source added.

Reuters

  • Published Date: June 17, 2023 4:37 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter to focus on video, creator and commerce

9 in 10 consumers want standardised charging cables

Motorola Razr 40 foldable phones to be revealed next week

Luxury car maker adds ChatGPT to its voice assistant

Instagram and Facebook suffer global outage

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Stephen Porton, Senior Account Technical Leader, IBM Technologies - Video

TECH Talks

Interview with Stephen Porton, Senior Account Technical Leader, IBM Technologies - Video
Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video