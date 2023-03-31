comscore Twitter launches 'Verification for Organisations' globally
News

Twitter releases 'Verification for Organisations' and it's available globally

Apps

Accounts, which are affiliated with the organisation, will receive an affiliate badge on their profile with the business's logo, and will also be featured on the organisation's Twitter profile, showing their connection.

Highlights

  • Twitter rolls out verification for organisations globally.
  • Twitter is now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist.
  • As per Twitter, the Verified Organisations feature is a new way for organisations and their affiliates to differentiate themselves on the micro-blogging platform.
Twitter verification

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday announced that its ‘Verification for Organisations’ service is now available globally. Also Read - Elon Musk beats Barack Obama to become most followed person on Twitter

The platform tweeted from its ‘Twitter Verified’ account: “Starting today, Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist.” Also Read - Twitter Blue users may be able to hide blue tick to avoid trolling

According to the company, Verified Organisations is a new way for organisations and their affiliates to differentiate themselves on the micro-blogging platform. Also Read - Twitter Blue is now available globally: Check price, features

“Rather than relying on Twitter to be the sole arbiter of truth for which accounts should be verified, vetted organisations that sign up for Verified Organisations are in full control of vetting and verifying accounts they’re affiliated with,” it added.

Accounts, which are affiliated with the organisation, will receive an affiliate badge on their profile with the business’s logo, and will also be featured on the organisation’s Twitter profile, showing their connection.

“All organisations are vetted before they can join Verified Organisations,” the company mentioned.

‘Verification for Organisations’ service was earlier called ‘Blue for Business’.

Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the micro-blogging platform will remove all legacy Blue verified check marks for both individual users and organisations from April 1.

IANS

  • Published Date: March 31, 2023 11:37 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter rolls out 'Verification for Organisations'

PlayStation Plus free games for April 2023 announced: Check list

Google denies it copied Open AI's ChatGPT

Gmail and Docs generative AI feature is now live for select users

Apple MR headset mass production delayed again, may not appear at WWDC 2023

Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Zoom's New AI Tools Will Soon Summarize Your Meetings For You - Watch Video

Microsoft Teams Avatars Rolled Out For Public Preview - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India
Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?

Tech Updates/ launch

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

Tech Updates/ launch

What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?