Twitter logo is now Doge from Elon Musk's favourite cryptocurrency

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday replaced the micro-blogging platform's blue bird homepage logo with the 'Doge' meme, which is also the face of his favourite cryptocurrency Dogecoin. It is essentially a stylised image of Shiba Inu, a Japanese dog breed. The billionaire tweeted, "As promised" and attached a screenshot of his tweet conversation of last year with a user in which they had asked him to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's announcement. While one user commented, "Promises made, promises kept," another said, "Thanks for making Twitter fun again! #Dogecoin to the moon!" The logo change was also welcomed by Dogecoin, the official Twitter account of which posted, "Very currency. Wow. Much Coin. How Money. So Crypto." While Musk did not reveal why he decided to change Twitter's iconic bird with a Shiba Inu-inspired meme, several users speculated that this could be an April fool's day gag that could not come in time. This speculation also stems from the previous one that said the removal of the blue checkmark from legacy verified accounts was nothing but a prank.

Called ‘Dogefather’, Musk had long been a vocal proponent of Dogecoin and tweeted several times in the past to help spike the price of the digital token. In June last year, the tech billionaire had said he would keep supporting and buying Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency he had been vouching about for years. In fact, major spikes in the currency’s price were due to Musk’s interest, but the cryptocurrency fad fazed out. So Musk took up a new interest.

Last month, Twitter’s CEO had said that his interest has been switched from cryptocurrencies to artificial intelligence (AI). His statement came days after OpenAI, a scrappy AI startup backed by Microsoft, launched what could be the most popular revolution in the field of artificial intelligence. Its AI chatbot called ChatGPT became an overnight sensation, leaving behind Google in an unstated rivalry. A report also said that Elon Musk previously tried to acquire OpenAI but was shown the door by its co-founders.

— Written with inputs from IANS