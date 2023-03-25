comscore Twitter Blue users may be able to hide blue tick to avoid trolling
Twitter Blue users may be able to hide blue tick to avoid trolling

Elon Musk on Friday announced that Twitter will remove all legacy Blue verified check marks for both individual users and organisations from April 1.

After making its paid Twitter Blue with verification service available to all, the Elon Musk-run company is now working on a feature that is likely to let users hide the blue checkmark as the subscribers face criticism and trolling. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi posted on Twitter that the micro-blogging platform is working on a control panel for verification settings. Also Read - Twitter Blue is now available globally: Check price, features

It will have an option, saying “Show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile.” “Twitter keeps working on the ability to control everything related to account verification and identity by adding the option to show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile,” Paluzzi said. Also Read - Twitter is killing legacy blue ticks on April 1: What happens next?

Twitter was yet to comment on this upcoming feature.

According to reports, the feature may help if a tweet from a Twitter Blue user goes viral and he or she gets bombarded with comments filled with hatred. It may also help those who don’t want to advertise that they paid for the Blue check mark. However, it is hard to predict if hiding the Blue checkmark will actually protect users as people can still search for tweets from verified users.

Musk on Friday announced that Twitter will remove all legacy Blue verified check marks for both individual users and organisations from April 1. “On April 1, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” said the company.

That essentially means that the accounts that were verified before Musk took over and revamped the Twitter Blue subscription programme will lose their blue tick as the Twitter owner pushes for more Blue subscribers. Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via a web browser. In India, signing up from a web browser will cost you Rs 650 per month, instead.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 25, 2023 11:07 AM IST
