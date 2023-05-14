comscore
Elon Musk to focus on Tesla now that a new Twitter CEO has been hired

The appointment of Linda Yaccarino, former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, as Twitter CEO will free Elon Musk to devote more to Tesla and bring it back on course.

  • Musk hired a new Twitter CEO a day back.
  • Musk plans to devote more time to Tesla while also being the exec. chair and CTO of Twitter.
  • The decision comes after the fall in operating income in Q1 2023.
Musk's role will now transition to being executive chair and CTO, "overseeing product, software and system operations."

Musk’s role will now transition to being executive chair and CTO, “overseeing product, software and system operations.” Also Read - Former ByteDance Exec claims company created bots to exaggerate metrics

“Bringing on Linda allows me to devote more time to Tesla, which is exactly what I will be doing,” Musk said on Saturday. Also Read - HTC may finally launch a phone with a decent hardware

Tesla’s operating income decreased 24 per cent to $2.7 billion in Q1 2023 as the Musk-run EV maker continues to cut prices of its vehicles.

In an earnings call with analysts, Musk said that Tesla will start delivering its long-delayed Cybertruck in the third quarter of 2023.

“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going, and this is really a very radical product. It’s not made in the way that other cars are made,” Musk said late last month.

In the first quarter, Tesla’s automotive revenue reached about $19.9 billion, an 18 per cent increase YoY.

Tesla ended the March quarter with free cash flow of $441 million, down 80 per cent from the same period last year.

The company has drastically lowered the prices of EVs across its lineup in the US and Europe, in an effort to boost sales as its stock plummeted more than 60 per cent earlier this year.

Musk had hinted that more price increases may be on the way as Tesla adjusts to the demand created by the massive price cuts.

IANS

  • Published Date: May 14, 2023 12:41 PM IST
