comscore
News

Truecaller brings call recording for premium users on iOS

Apps

Truecaller has reintroduced caller ID on Android and it's coming for the first time on iOS.

Highlights

  • Truecaller has introduced call recording on iOS.
  • Truecaller's call recording feature was removed back in 2021 on Android.
  • Only premium subscribers of the app will be able to use the feature.
Truecaller Last Seen Feature

Leading caller identification app Truecaller has introduced a call recording feature on both iOS and Android. Also Read - Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

While both operating systems restrict apps from recording calls natively, Truecaller circumvents the restriction by calling a dedicated recording line, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

On Android, users can start a recording call directly from Truecaller’s dialer. Truecaller will display a floating recording button if they are using another dialer.

On iOS, users will need to call a recording line through the Truecaller app to merge incoming and outgoing calls.

According to the company, the other person on the call will hear a beep to indicate that the call is being recorded, the report said.

In 2018, Truecaller introduced call recording to premium users on Android, and in 2021 it was made available to all Android users.

However, Google limited access to its Accessibility API in 2022, which many apps – including Truecaller – used to record calls, and due to that the company had to remove the feature from its apps.

Moreover, the company stated that, in addition, to call recording, it will provide users with transcripts, which it plans to roll out in the coming weeks.

Users will also be able to search through transcripts to quickly find information in recorded conversations.

According to the report, Truecaller has been testing this feature with a small number of iOS users in the US and today the company has made this feature available to all users who have a premium subscription.

With this expansion, Truecaller now offers three plans in the US — a basic ad-free plan ($1 per month), a premium plan with call recording ($3.99 per month), and a top-tier plan with call screening assistant ($4.49 per month).

Moreover, the report mentioned that Truecaller’s co-founder Nami Zarringhalam said that the company aims to roll out this feature in multiple countries, including India, which is its biggest market.

Truecaller has over half a million users in the US — with 10 per cent on a subscription plan, according to the company.

The company has more than 350 million users globally, with India having the most users (100 million).

IANS

  • Published Date: June 14, 2023 7:08 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Truecaller brings call recording feature on iOS

Google Search new game lets you roll search results into a ball: Here's how to play it

How to use Gmail s Help me Write feature on Android, iOS

Here's when Nothing Phone 1 will get Nothing OS 2

Windows 11's Android integration offers new file sharing feature

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy