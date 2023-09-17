Tinder launches new dating safety features in India

Dating app Tinder on Sunday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind dating safety guide for online daters in India, in partnership with the non-profit Centre for Social Research (CSR).

The dating safety guide aims to educate daters in India on the do’s and don’ts of dating safety by reminding users of its community guidelines, detailing how to use its in-app safety features and, outlining the recently enhanced reporting process and understanding important topics like embracing an inclusive community, sexual health, and consent.

READ MORE Tinder says removed about 5 million spam, bot accounts in Q1

The guide will also aim to educate users on how to make the most of their dating experience, while also staying alert, both online and offline.

READ MORE Safe dating: Tinder will now ask you to verify yourself through video

“This comprehensive guide is designed to empower individuals to use dating apps like Tinder safely. It serves as a reminder for daters to exercise thoughtfulness, act responsibly, and treat others with respect. Our collaboration with Tinder underscores our joint mission to promote online safety and digital well-being and we are pleased to be partnering with them to support their safety efforts in fostering a safe dating experience for the youth in India,” said Dr. Ranjana Kumari, Director, Centre for Social Research, India, in a statement.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do at Tinder. We’re constantly investing in ways to keep users safe while they’re using Tinder — including a robust suite of safety features and in-app education. This initiative aims to create greater awareness of the safety tools and resources available on Tinder, and we hope this dating safety guide will serve as a useful go-to resource for users,” added Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications, Tinder India.

The dating safety guide will be available for everyone and can be found both on the website of Tinder and CSR India. The guide will also be promoted in the Tinder app in September and October for users in India via a Swipe Card which will direct Tinder users in India to the online dating safety resource, and will also be sent as part of email communication and newsletter by CSR India to their broader beneficiary network.