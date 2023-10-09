Meta is working on bringing a new feature to its X (formerly Twitter) rival app Threads. According to a now-deleted screenshot posted by one of the Meta employees and spotted by one app developer who goes by the name Willian Max, the company is working on a feature called Trending Topics. This feature will help users find posts on the most discussed topics on the platform at the moment. However, the company has yet to confirm that the Threads will have a Trending Topics section.

According to the screenshot shared by the Meta employee, the interface of the upcoming feature is simple, and it will show a ranking of the most commented topics on Threads with the number of posts on each topic. This new Trending Topics feature will appear in the Search tab. This Search tab has been recently expanded to let users find public posts from other users by using keywords.

However, it is still unclear whether the final version of the feature will have the same interface as the screenshot came from an internal version of the Threads app. But the company is likely to release the feature to the public soon as its employees already have a fully functional feature.

Thread works similar to X and received many requested features since its launch in July. It recently received a new important update that allows users to easily switch between accounts without having to log out and log in. Meta has also released the much-awaited web version of Threads in August, which allows users to the platform via a computer.

Meanwhile, Threads have many security settings that allow users to private their Threads account or block someone. In addition to this, Threads users can also hide likes by visiting Instagram. If you are interested in safeguarding your Threads account and muting/blocking harmful accounts, we have a step-by-step guide for you.