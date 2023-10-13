Threads roll out Edit Button, Voice Threads: Here's how to use them

Instagram Threads has rolled out a new feature allowing users to correct any typo or error they have committed while posting on the platform. The new edit button is similar to the edit button available on its rival platform X (Twitter) and will allow users to edit their posts any number of times within five minutes of posting. Earlier, a user had to delete a post and repost it when they wanted to correct a typo. The edit button is now available on mobile and the web version of the platform and comes around three months after the launch of the platform.

However, unlike X, which rolled out its edit button last year and locked it behind a paywall, the Threads edit button is available to users free of charge but does not show the edit history of a post, which is available on X to allow for transparency while also preventing misinformation. Threads new edit button can also pose some challenges. For instance, a user has posted something, which has garnered likes and reposts, and later the user decides to change the text of the post, without having any sort of history of what was originally stated, this will present the problem of the edit button to be used maliciously. However, as the feature will work only for 5 minutes after the original post, the chances of its misuse are all low but not zero.

What else?

Meta CEO Zuckerberg also announced that the platform has launched “Voice Threads” which allows users to add voice posts to the platform. The feature is useful for those who prefer to use voice options as opposed to text options. They can post a voice post either as a new post or as a reply by tapping the microphone icon to begin recording. Captions for their recorded audio clip will be generated automatically, which they can edit.

These announcements came as the platform is said to be preparing to launch a Treads feature similar to X. The Trending feature was spotted by a Threads user in a screenshot accidentally posted by a Threads employee. The upcoming Trending topic feature will show a numbered list of trending topics, along with information about how many “threads” were actively discussing each item.