Threads is adding new features to bring back users that haven’t returned to the platform. In a recent Threads post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the platform is adding Reposts to users’ reverse chronological ‘Following’ feed. This new addition to the ‘Following’ feed will be similar to the one already available on its rival X, formerly known as Twitter. X users can see all Reposts directly in their ‘Following’ feed without going to a person’s profile to see what they have reposted. Now, Threads users will also get the same feature. Mosseri also said that the feature has been added based on users’ feedback.

In addition to this, Threads has also got a new Reposts tab on users’ profiles that will show all the posts that users have reposted in the past. This is something original in Threads as the same or similar kind of tab is not available on its rival X.

“Two small updates for Threads that are worth mentioning: we’re rolling out a new Reposts tab on your profile so you can see all the threads you reposted in one place. We are also, based on your feedback, adding reposts to your Following Feed,” Adam Mosseri wrote in a Threads post.

These new features are yet to be rolled out on the iOS platform but they are available on Android and the web. Android users can update their app to get a new Reposts tab on their profile.

Threads has lost more than half of its users who have stopped using the app since its launch. Meta is trying to bring new features to attract users back to the platform. CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said that the company will introduce improved search and web clients for Threads within the next few weeks.

In a reply to The Verge’s Jay Peters’ plea about the launch of the web version of Threads, Zuckerberg hinted at an imminent launch by replying with two emojis, one of which included a soon emoji.

Meanwhile, Threads has added a new feature called “Send on Instagram” that allows Threads users to share a thread to Instagram DMs via the app’s Send button. By doing so, the recipient may be encouraged to reopen Threads if their usage had been dwindling, or perhaps sign up.