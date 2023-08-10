Threads adds Instagram DM integration to boost user retention

Instagram Threads has rolled out a new feature that could help it retain more users. The feature, called “Send on Instagram”, allows Threads users to share a thread to Instagram DMs via the app’s Send button. By doing so, the recipient may be encouraged to reopen Threads if their usage had been dwindling, or perhaps sign up.

The app gained positive momentum in the first few weeks after its debut, becoming the fastest app to reach 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. However, it also faced a significant drop-off in retention numbers, as many users stopped using the app after trying it out.

According to Meta Platforms, only half of its 100 million-plus users remained active on the app in the weeks following its launch.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed this issue in an internal company town hall, where he said that the drop-off in retention numbers was “normal” and spoke about how Meta aims to turn things around. During the meeting, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox remarked that the company would be adding more “retention-driving hooks” that would entice users to return to the app. One of these hooks is the integration with Instagram DMs, which was announced on Tuesday.

The integration allows Threads users to share a thread with their Instagram contacts via the Send button in the app. The recipient will receive a notification on Instagram and can tap on it to open the thread on Threads. If they don’t have Threads installed, they will be prompted to download it from the Play Store or App Store. This way, Threads hopes to increase its exposure and engagement among Instagram users, who may be interested in joining the text-based conversations on Threads.

In addition to the new feature, Threads also shipped a couple of other updates today, including a new button to easily mention someone’s profile in your thread and another that lets you add custom alt-text and edit the current auto-generated alt-text for photos and videos before posting.

For the unversed, Threads is a spin-off app from Instagram that was launched in July 2023. The app resembles the Instagram comment section in its design but offers the features of Twitter, such as replying and re-sharing posts. Users can log in with their Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

Meanwhile, Threads is rolling out a new ‘Your likes’ option, which allows users to see their liked posts. The platform started testing this feature on Android beta last week, but over the weekend, the company started making it available to all users, reports TechCrunch. Users can access this feature by going to Settings > Your Likes.