Swiggy now charges users Rs 2 per order as platform fee

Swiggy now charges its users Rs 2 per order, regardless of the total value of their cart. The Rs 2 charge is what the leading food ordering app describes as a "platform fee," which is now applicable to food orders placed in the cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This nominal charge is being levied only on food orders, which means you will not have to pay Rs 2 toward Swiggy Instamart and Genie orders — at least for now.

As reported by Money Control, Swiggy's new platform fee is not showing for users in Delhi and Mumbai. It is also different from the handling fee, which Swiggy charges for Instamart orders even if you have a subscription to the company's Swiggy One subscription.

Swiggy's new platform fee may seem nominal, but, according to the report, it would help the company build a war chest that the leading food ordering platform can reinvest into the business. The new charge may help Swiggy reach its timeline to become profitable again as its investors, including Prosus, increase their control of the company's overall expenditure.

Delivering over 1.5 million orders per day, Swiggy hopes to bring its business on track. It was among the companies that were forced to marginalise their workforce owing to the economic slowdown. Swiggy cut 380 jobs in a company-wide announcement by its chief executive and co-founder Sriharsha Majety earlier this year.

“The growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus our projections (along with many peer companies globally)….While our cash reserves allow us to be fundamentally well positioned to weather harsh circumstances, we cannot make this a crutch and must continue identifying efficiencies to secure our long-term,” Majety told Swiggy employees in a lengthy email.

Swiggy’s rival Zomato, meanwhile, has not made such a move. At least for now, the other leading online food-ordering app is focusing on expanding its offerings. It recently revamped its subscription to offer benefits such as free delivery on a minimum order value and discounts for dine-in at restaurants. Zomato Pro Plus, thus, became Zomato Gold earlier this year.