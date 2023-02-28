Spotify's heart-shaped button is going away for plus icon

Spotify is killing the heart-shaped button that allowed you to add a song to Liked Songs. But a new Plus button will take its place. The new Plus button will have two jobs: letting you add a song to Liked Songs and your favourite playlist. Essentially, a single Plus button will serve the purpose of two different features: the heart icon and the “Add to playlist” icon. Also Read - Spotify introduces AI-powered feature called 'DJ' for personalised music

When you tap the Plus button for a song that is playing, you add it to the Liked Songs playlist. Tapping the button again will let you choose more playlists to which you want to add the song. "This upgrade is the latest step in our ongoing work to create a more intuitive experience—all leading to an easier way for you to engage with the music and podcasts you love," said Spotify.

To save a song or a podcast episode, you have to tap the Plus button. A song will be added to the Liked Songs playlist, while the episode will go to the Your Episodes list. The Plus icon will now change to a green check. If you want to add that song or the episode to more playlists, you can tap the green check icon. Doing that will open all the playlists that you have created or saved, as well you your audiobook library. Select all the playlists you want the song to be added to. When you are browsing an album, a playlist, or an audiobook, tapping the Plus button will immediately add it to Your Library.

“We also found that saving songs and podcasts makes users more likely to listen to them again, which means more love for those artists or shows you’ve discovered. So it can do everything the Heart button does—and more! Plus, everything you’ve already saved to your Liked Songs or Your Episodes will still be there,” said the company.

Spotify said the new Plus button has begun to roll out to all users globally on both iOS and Android. It will be available to all Spotify users in the coming weeks.