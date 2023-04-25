Spotify Premium subscribers grow 15 percent YoY

comscore
News

Spotify crosses 515 million monthly active users

Apps

Swedish music streaming platform on Tuesday said it has crossed 515 million monthly active users (MAUs) in Q1 2023, a 22 per cent (year-on-year) increase from 489 MAUs in last quarter -- its strongest first quarter since going public in 2018.

Highlights

  • Spotify crosses 500M+ monthly active users.
  • Spotify's Premium subscribers grew 15 per cent YoY.
  • Total revenue of Spotify grew 14 per cent YoY.
spotify

Swedish music streaming platform on Tuesday said it has crossed 515 million monthly active users (MAUs) in Q1 2023, a 22 per cent (year-on-year) increase from 489 MAUs in last quarter — its strongest first quarter since going public in 2018. Also Read - Spotify services back after a brief outage worldwide

Premium subscribers grew 15 per cent (YoY) to 210 million with better performance across all regions, led by Europe and Latin America. Also Read - Spotify is shutting down Heardle, its music guessing game

Total revenue grew 14 per cent YoY to 3 billion euros, led by subscriber gains, with ad-supported sales logging 17 per cent growth to 329 million euros. Also Read - Spotify Live shuts but its features may arrive on the main platform

The record Q1 net additions was in nearly all age demographics across both developed and developing markets and the company continued momentum as a result of increased brand awareness, retention improvements and performance marketing efficiencies.

The company in Q1 launched the beta version of ‘AI DJ’ to users in North America, strengthening its efforts in personalization and unveiled a new, dynamic and interactive foreground experience that makes the discovery of new music, podcast and audiobook content faster.

It also announced several new tools and features for creators, including Showcase, Spotify Clips, Countdown Pages, Spotify for Podcasters and more.

“Our premium subscribers grew 15 per cent to 210 million, up from 205 million last quarter,” said the company.

Last month, the music streaming platform announced new features for creators and fans at its “Stream On” event in the US, including “Discovery Mode” which will soon be launched in India.

IANS

  • Published Date: April 25, 2023 6:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Spotify Premium subscribers grow 15 percent YoY

Reliance Jio to launch Jio AirFiber service in India soon

Microsoft may separate Teams from its Office products

Looking for best smartphones under Rs 15,000? Check this list

Looking for best smartphones under Rs 15,000? Check this list

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video