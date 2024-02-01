Soon, get Flipkart same-day deliveries in these cities

E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it is gearing up to roll out same-day delivery of products across multiple categories in metro and non-metros cities. The initiative is getting rolled out starting in February and will be scaled over the next several months to serve more customers across the country.

The move will see customers across cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri and Vijayawada get their products delivered before midnight if they place their orders by 1 pm.

“Considering that customers not just from metro cities but non-metros cities love to shop on Flipkart, we are working to provide the same day delivery to 20 cities, reinforcing our commitment to staying at the forefront of customer satisfaction,” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce Business, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

“We will further scale it in the months to come, to include more cities and more categories, including large appliances, to delight the customers,” he added.

According to the company, this initiative will assist customers in receiving orders for products such as mobile phones, fashion, beauty products, lifestyle, books, home appliances, and electronics on the same day. The e-commerce major also mentioned that the company has made major investments in the infrastructure and transportation needed to scale same-day delivery across numerous cities, with a growing network of fulfilment centres.

Walmart-owned shopping firm’s biggest rival, Amazon, has been offering same-day deliveries in select locations across India for some years now. Usually chargeable, the same-day delivery service on Amazon is available free of cost to Prime members. Flipkart, on the other hand, has not specified whether the same-day deliveries will be available only to Plus or Plus Premium members or if every user will be able to enjoy the benefit. There is also no information on whether there will be a charge associated with the upcoming service.

— Written with inputs from IANS