comscore
English | हिंदी
19 Oct, 2023 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Soon, book metro tickets on Google Maps using ONDC

Soon, book metro tickets on Google Maps using ONDC

At the Google for India 2023 event, the company announced it is partnering the ONDC network to allow Google Maps users to book metro tickets.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Oct 19, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Google Maps will soon allow users to book metro tickets.
Google Maps will soon allow users to book metro tickets.

Google has announced it is partnering with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to enable ticket booking for metro travel. At the Google for India event, the company said Google Maps will soon allow users to book metro tickets and find “authoritative information” about metro transport in various cities. The metro ticketing feature is coming to Google Maps “in the next few months across metros,” but the rollout will depend on how early service partners are ready for integration with the ONDC network.

READ MORE
X will soon let you make payment, call your friends from its app, confirms CEO Linda Yaccarino

Developing…

READ MORE
Google Bard arrives on Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, Drive: How you can access it

READ MORE
G20 Summit: How to avoid controlled zones in Delhi
Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Related Stories

Tags

google mapsGoogle Paymetro ticket bookingONDC

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language