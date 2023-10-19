Soon, book metro tickets on Google Maps using ONDC

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Google has announced it is partnering with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to enable ticket booking for metro travel. At the Google for India event, the company said Google Maps will soon allow users to book metro tickets and find “authoritative information” about metro transport in various cities. The metro ticketing feature is coming to Google Maps “in the next few months across metros,” but the rollout will depend on how early service partners are ready for integration with the ONDC network.
Developing…WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Shubham Verma
Select Language