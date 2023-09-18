Social media platform Snapchat has launched a new AR experience for its users ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festive season. It has unveiled new AR lenses for the festival and a new project to underscore the significance of environmental responsibility following the Ganesh Visarjan.

Three new AR lenses for Ganesh Chaturthi

Snapchat is localizing its lens experience even further with three new lenses – the Modak Run lens, the Bappa Aarti Lens, and the Visarjan Beach Care Lens.

The Modak Run lens is basically a game that lets you guide Mushakraj on a quest to collect modaks for Lord Ganesh. The lens requires you to tap start to begin the game and allows you to collect as many modaks as possible within 20 seconds.

The Bappa Aarti Lens is as simple as it sounds, it lets you virtually hold the prayer lamp and create new stories. Then, the Visarjan Beach Care Lens lets you participate in a virtual cleanup drive. It comes as part of the Khusiyaan Foundation’s Beach Warriors project.

This time around Snapchat has collaborated with the Khusiyaan Foundation for its new lens to underscore the significance of environmental responsibility following Ganesh Visarjan. Even before this, the Beach Warriors initiative has been up and running for the past six years by the Foundation.

Snapchatters can use the aforesaid Beach Care Lens under the Beach Warriors project and earn a ‘Beach Warrior badge’.

Sharing this badge with other Snapchatters is said to motivate more people to come together and participate in the real-world cleanup.

Those who use these lenses during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and share snaps will get a chance to get featured.

“Snapchat will feature the top snaps captured by Snapchatters along the iconic beaches of Dadar, Juhu, and Versova during the Visarjan period. The unique showcase on Snap Maps aims to capture the vibrant spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, highlighting the diverse and captivating moments shared by the community on these beaches,” said Snapchat in its press release.