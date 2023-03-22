comscore Opera announces ChatGPT integration, AI summarisation features for its browsers
News

Opera announces ChatGPT integration, AI summarisation features for its browsers

Apps

Users now also have access to the web versions of ChatGPT and ChatSonic right in the sidebar of the Opera and Opera GX browsers.

operanew

Web browser company Opera on Wednesday announced that it is adding AI-powered features to its desktop browsers, Opera and Opera GX — namely AI Prompts, plus sidebar access to ChatGPT, and ChatSonic, to transform users’ browsing experience. These new tools are available in early access across all desktop platforms, according to the company. Also Read - Over half of students believe using ChatGPT to do assignments is cheating: Report

AI Prompts, a native feature in the Opera Browser, will help users shorten a long confusing text or explain it to them, whether it’s a paragraph, a whole article, or even a website. Also Read - Google is opening its ChatGPT rival Bard to public, but you may not be able to use it yet

“Accessible when you highlight text or directly from the address bar, AI Prompts is your new, go-to tool to interpret, to summarise, and to explore the web, offering you an experience that’s tailored to your interests and needs,” Opera said in a blog post. Also Read - ChatGPT suffers mega outage, chat history unavailable for most users

Besides the new AI Prompts feature, users now also have access to the web versions of ChatGPT and ChatSonic right in the sidebar of the Opera browser.

The company said these two new features will help generate ideas, summaries, translations, and itineraries, plus users can write code, learn music, get help on math, draft text, and more.

“ChatSonic is additionally so clever that it can create images for you. Altogether, the new AIGC tools offer a portal to a more personal and intelligent web – one that provides solutions to your specific needs,” the browser maker mentioned.

Moreover, the company stated that it intends to announce more AI-powered features in the future, powered by its own GPT-based model.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 22, 2023 9:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Opera announces ChatGPT integration, AI summarisation features for its browsers

WhatsApp may soon let polls to accept only one choice on Android

Nothing Ear (2) arrive in India: Here s how much they cost

Redmi Note 12 4G India launch date is March 30

India prepares for 6G rollout as PM Modi announces R&D test-bed facility

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features