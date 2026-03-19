Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold is already being discontinued just 3 months after launch: What went wrong

Samsung has started winding down sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold, just around three months after the phone first went on sale. The company has confirmed that sales are being stopped in phases, starting with South Korea. In the US too, the device is expected to disappear once the remaining inventory is cleared. Also Read: Samsung is paying to keep the Galaxy S26 Ultra? What Reddit user claims

The move was first reported by Bloomberg. Samsung later confirmed that the phone was being discontinued. Also Read: Samsung may discontinue its TriFold phone just months after launch: What happened? EXPLAINED

A very short run from the start

The Galaxy Z TriFold was launched as Samsung’s first double-folding smartphone. It debuted in South Korea in December 2025 and later reached the US in January 2026. With a price tag of $2,899, the phone was always aimed at a very small group of buyers. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 may finally fix one of the biggest foldable problem

Even before Samsung confirmed the wind-down, there were signs that the phone was not going to stay around for long. As noted in reports, Samsung’s website had stopped teasing future restocks and began showing the device as sold out. The phone was also never widely available through carriers or major retailers.

Price and availability likely worked against it

The biggest issue was clearly the price. At $2,899, the TriFold cost much more than Samsung’s other premium phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. That alone made it difficult for the device to appeal beyond early adopters and enthusiasts.

Availability was another factor. The phone was sold in limited markets and, in places like the US, was only available directly through Samsung. It did not get the wider retail and carrier push that Samsung’s regular Galaxy phones usually receive. That limited its reach from the beginning.

Too niche next to the Galaxy Z Fold

The TriFold also entered a lineup where the Galaxy Z Fold already existed as a more practical foldable option. While the larger display gave the TriFold a different appeal, it also came with trade-offs. The phone was thicker and heavier when folded, and its two-hinge design made it more complex.

At the same time, it reportedly shared key internals with Samsung’s other foldables. That likely made it harder for buyers to justify paying much more for a device that was still a niche experiment.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What happens next

Samsung has not fully closed the door on the form factor. As per a post on Naver blog, a second-generation TriFold is already being worked on and could arrive later, possibly with a thinner and lighter design alongside a Galaxy Z Slide. But for now, the first Galaxy Z TriFold appears to have been a short-run product meant more to show Samsung’s foldable ambitions than become a mainstream device.