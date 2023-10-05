Microsoft Translator update: Microsoft India has announced the addition of four new Indian languages to Microsoft Translator. The new language added to Microsoft Translate includes Bhojpuri, Bodo, Dogri, and Kashmiri. With the addition of these four Indian languages, Microsoft Translator now supports a total of 20 Indian languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The tech giants aim to support all 22 official Indian languages and with the existing 20 languages, Microsoft Translator now covers languages spoken by almost 95 percent population of the country.

Interested users can access this feature through the Microsoft Translator app, Edge browser, Office 365, and Bing Translator. Microsoft Translator is also available for enterprises and can access all available Indian languages through the Azure AI Translator API for businesses and developers, which is being used by companies such as Jio Haptik and Koo. Interested users can translate between the newly introduced languages and more than 135 languages for their apps, websites, workflows, and tools with Azure AI Translator. In addition to this, Enterprises can also avail multi-language support for translation of e-content, e-commerce product catalogues, product documentation, and internal communication, among others.

“We are happy to introduce Bhojpuri, Bodo, Dogri, and Kashmiri on Microsoft Translator and move closer to our goal of supporting 22 official Indian languages. We stay committed to supporting India’s diverse languages and culture by leveraging the most advanced AI technology to drive the country’s growth and make access to technology more inclusive,” said Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, India Development Center, Microsoft India.

Microsoft has been using Deep Neural Networks to develop language models for translating and transliterating complex Indian languages. Microsoft said that Deep Neural Networks are sensitive to minor linguistic nuances such as gender (feminine, masculine, neutral), politeness level (slang, casual, written, formal), and word type (verb, noun, adjective). The company said that they improve the translation models in line with tech advancements and usage, and transparently release newer, improved versions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also announced the rollout of the third generation of its OneDrive cloud storage with its AI-powered Copilot system. The next-gen OneDrive comes with a