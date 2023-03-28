comscore Microsoft Teams gets a Avatars: Check details
Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out 'Avatars' in public preview for its proprietary business communication platform Microsoft Teams.

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out ‘Avatars’ in public preview for its proprietary business communication platform Microsoft Teams. Also Read - Microsoft lays off 559 employees as Seattle-area job cuts top 2,700

“Avatars for Microsoft Teams offers an alternative to the current binary option of video or no video,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday. Also Read - Elon Musk once tried to buy ChatGPT parent OpenAI, but failed

“Avatars for Teams gives you that much-needed camera break, while still allowing you to collaborate effectively.” Also Read - Not just Pixel phones, Windows laptops too are affected by aCropalypse bug

Users can represent themselves the way they want with customisable avatars and reactions.

The company had announced the release of private preview in October last year, and now it has introduced a few updates with the new version.

The tech giant has added a new lighting system to the new public preview version which improves performance and enhances the appearance of avatar skin and hair.

Also, the new version will include a multitude of new customisation options, like bindis and hearing aids, the company said.

Now, if the users react using the Teams emoji reactions, their avatar will mimic that reaction with their body. For instance, if they use the raised hand reaction, their avatar will also raise their hand.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 28, 2023 4:20 PM IST
