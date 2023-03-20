comscore Microsoft reportedly working on new app store for games
News

Microsoft reportedly working on new app store for games

Apps

Microsoft may be working on a dedicated app marketplace for games on Android and iOS to counter those from Google and Apple.

microsoft

Microsoft may take on Google and Apple with its own gaming store.

Microsoft is planning to build its own mobile games store for iPhones and Android smartphones as soon as next year if regulators approve its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the media reported. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro may ditch stainless steel for titanium for its frame: What we know

According to Microsoft’s gaming head Phil Spencer, the EU’s Digital Market Act (DMA), which takes effect in March 2024, will assist the company in meeting its mobile app store ambition, allowing companies to load their app stores on iPhones and Android phones by asking Apple and Google to open up their systems, reports the Financial Times. Also Read - Google Pixel bug can lead hackers to reverse edited parts of a screenshot

“We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play,” Spencer was quoted as saying. Also Read - Microsoft is likely to add a Crypto Wallet feature to Edge browser

“Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up,” he added.

Microsoft is battling regulators in the US, Europe, and the UK, who have all expressed concern about the potential impact on competition of the Xbox console’s owner purchasing the developer of Call of Duty, one of the world’s most popular game franchises.

Last month, Microsoft formally received an antitrust warning from the European Union over its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.

According to a report in Politico citing sources, the notice said that EU officials “laid out the reasons why the deal could threaten fair competition on the video game market.”

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also sued tech giant Microsoft for acquiring leading video game developer Activision Blizzard.

Moreover, the report said that Spencer believes the deal will increase competition in what he calls the “largest platform people play on” — smartphones — where Apple and Google currently have what some antitrust authorities call a “duopoly” over the distribution of games and other apps.

“The Digital Markets Act that’s coming — those are the kinds of things that we are planning for. I think it’s a huge opportunity,” he said.

The EU is expected to designate Apple and Google as “gatekeepers” under the DMA, requiring them to change the rules governing app distribution on iPhones and Android devices.

However, the Big Tech companies may file an appeal, delaying enforcement beyond the March deadline, the report said.

Last month, the tech giant signed a 10-year contract with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo to bring Xbox games, including Call of Duty (CoD) to Nintendo’s gamers, which came ahead of a hearing in the European Union.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 20, 2023 4:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft reportedly working on new app store for games

Asus ProArt Mouse with Asus Dial support launched in India

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop arrives in India: Check price, specs

Snapchat a happy place for 4 out of 5 Indian users

Apple iPhone 15 Pro may ditch stainless steel for titanium for its frame: What we know

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features