Microsoft Copilot AI assistant now available on iOS as standalone app

Microsoft has launched its AI-powered Copilot app for Apple iOS and iPadOS users days after releasing it for Android. Both versions of the Microsoft Copilot app (formerly Bing Chat) are now available to download from the Apple App Store. The app works similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT mobile app. You can ask questions, summarise the text of a webpage, or draft emails using the Copilot app, much like how you use Bing Chat. Additionally, you can also create images from this app as it comes with integration with AI-powered text-to-image generator DALL-E3.

“Improve your productivity with Copilot – your AI-powered chat assistant. Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3,” according to the app description.

Unlike the free version of ChatGPT which runs GPT-3.5, Copilot lets you access GPT-4, the latest large language model (LLM) from OpenAI, for free. To use GPT-4 on ChatGPT, on the other hand, you need paid access.

Similar to its counterparts on Android, Windows, and the Web, the Copilot app on iOS allows access to chatbot capabilities, image generation through DALL-E 3, and the ability to draft text for emails and documents.

“These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions. Chat and create all in one place for free,” according to Microsoft.

The tech giant recently rebranded Bing Chat to Copilot and integrated it into the entire Windows 11 operating system. Copilot on Windows can be considered a better version of Cortana, except it cannot take voice commands and needs textual inputs. The tech giant has also partnered with Suno, a leader in AI-based music creation, to bring their capabilities to Copilot.

Earlier this month, the company announced a number of new features which will be added to its Copilot service soon, including OpenAI’s latest models.

