Threads crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, is set to cross 100 million user sign-ups as Twitter is experiencing a decline in traffic.

Meta launched Threads last week for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

There are currently over 97 million accounts on the Threads app, based on the number badges that appear on Instagram profiles and indicate when someone joined the new app, reports Search Engine Journal.

At the current rate of user adoption, Threads would soon reach 100 million users.

IT service management company Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on Sunday tweeted a graph showing Twitter’s declining domain name system (DNS) ranking from January to now.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri last week clarified that Meta does not want to replace Twitter but create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Elon Musk-run platform “that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter”.

The new application is currently missing features such as direct messages, a “Following” feed, a full web version, a chronological feed and more.

