Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta’s X (formerly Twitter) rival Threads witnessed growth in December last year, with downloads tripling. The surge in downloads put it on the list of the top 10 most downloaded apps for the month on both the App Store and Google Play.

The social media app witnessed 16 million downloads on Google Play, putting it at number eight spot.

READ MORE X to finally hire 100 employees for content moderation team

As for iOS side of things, Threads recorded 12 million new downloads on App Store in December, earning it the number four spot in the Top Charts by downloads, as noted by Appfigures.

It was the sixth-most popular app in terms of new installations across both stores.

Initially, when X was one of the most popular text-based social media apps, Meta’s Threads was termed as a replica product. However, at launch, it was able to attract a large number of audience. There were over 100 million people registering for the app within the initial five days.

Despite its good start, the app experienced a decline in daily downloads from September 2023 until the end of the year. However, December, Threads’s userbase starting to surge again.

While Threads was among the top 10 apps in terms of downloads last month, it did not make it to the top 5. It’s parent app, Instagram, though did made it to the top 5 list.

Instagram became the most downloaded app in December 2023, with a combined 54 million installs from the App Store and Google Play. Instagram’s that figure surpassed TikTok by a huge margin.

Coming to its rival X, the micro-blogging platform is still experiencing the effects of its rebranding. It is one of the most controversial social media apps.

As per the data by Appfigures, the app had just about 8.5 million installations in December. It was the 29th-most downloaded app on the App Store and the 46th on Google Play.

Musk-owned app keeps on receiving new features every now and then. Recently, the app gained the ability to voice and video call users. The feature is restricted to premium users.

Zuckerberg’s Threads also gets new features from time to time. The CEO recently announced that Threads is finally available to users in the EU. With the presense in EU, Threads has an opportunity to tap more than 448 million citizens in the region.

—Written with inputs from IANS