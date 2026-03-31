Meta’s new Instagram Plus could add features you didn’t know you needed

Meta has started testing a new subscription on Instagram, and this one isn’t just for creators. It’s being tried out for regular users as well. Called Instagram Plus, it adds a few extra features that you don’t get in the free version. Also Read: Meta’s next Ray-Ban smart glasses may be built for everyday users with even prescription

Currently, the testing is limited to a few countries, including Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines, as reported by TechCrunch. There is no clarity yet on when or if it will be rolled out. Also Read: WhatsApp working on unread chat summary feature: Can you finally read all unread chats in seconds?

What is Instagram Plus?

Instagram Plus is basically a paid add-on that unlocks additional features inside the app. It is also separate from Meta Verified, which is mainly meant for creators and focuses on things like verification and account protection. Also Read: WhatsApp adds multiple accounts on iPhone, easier chat transfer and AI tools

This one is designed for regular users who want more control over how they use Stories and interact with others. The features are mostly around Stories, which is where Instagram still sees a lot of activity.

Features currently being tested

One of the more noticeable features is the ability to view someone’s Story without them knowing. This changes how Story views work, where normally your name shows up in the viewer list.

Users also get more control over their own Stories. You can create multiple audience lists instead of just relying on Close Friends. This means you can decide exactly who sees such Story without having to share it with everyone.

There are a few other additions as well. Subscribers can extend a Story beyond the usual 24-hout limit, or highlight it so it appears more prominently to followers. There is also a “Superlike” option for Stories and a search tool to quickly find specific viewers in the list.

Another small change is that users can see how many times their Story has been rewatched, which is not available in the standard version.

Instagram Plus pricing and availability

The pricing depends on the country where it is being tested. Based on screenshots shared online, it is priced at MX$39 per month in Mexico, ¥319 per month in Japan, and PHP 65 per month in the Philippines.

Since this is still under testing, both the pricing and features could change later. Meta has not said anything about when it might roll out to more regions.

Why Meta is doing this

This is happening at a time when social media platforms are gradually adding paid features instead of depending only on ads. Platforms like Snapchat and X have already gone in this direction with their own subscription plans.

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With Instagram Plus, Meta is trying something similar, but the focus here is more on everyday users rather than just creators.