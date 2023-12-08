comscore
English | हिंदी
08 Dec, 2023 | Friday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Meta rolls out tags on Instagram Threads but with a twist

Meta rolls out tags on Instagram Threads but with a twist

Tags on Threads allows users to add searchable tags to their posts. This feature, previewed last month, is now available to all users.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Dec 08, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Threads (6)
Threads (6)

Story Highlights

  • Meta has rolled out a new feature for Threads.
  • Threads now allows users to add tags to their posts.
  • The feature is now available to all Threads users.

Meta has rolled out a new feature for Threads, its Twitter rival. The new feature allows users to add searchable tags to their posts. This feature was previewed by Mark Zuckerberg last month and is now available to all Threads users. Users can add one tag per post. The platform will provide tag suggestions and statistics on how many other users have used the same topic previously.

READ MORE
WhatsApp rolls out self-destructing voice messages: Here’s how to use it

Unlike traditional hashtags, Threads tags can include spaces and special characters. Each post is limited to one tag. Hashtags are popular on other Meta-owned platforms like Instagram. However, the company has been cautious about introducing them to Threads due to concerns about potential misuse.

READ MORE
Meta rolls out default end-to-end encryption, new features on Messenger: What this means for users

Hashtags have been known to spread misinformation and other problematic content on Instagram. To mitigate this, Meta has already imposed search restrictions on “potentially sensitive” content on Threads. The additional limitations on tags could further deter misuse. As Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said, the aim is to focus tags more on communities and less on “engagement hacking”.

READ MORE
WhatsApp's Secret Code for Chat Lock lets you put your private chats under lock and key: How to use it

“With tags we’re trying something simple and slightly new. No # marks, support for multiple words, *only one* tag per post, and the tag view *is* the search view. The hope is this design focuses tags more on communities and less on engagement hacking, and does so while keeping @threads simple and easy to use. We’ll see how it goes…,” Adam Mosseri said in an Instagram post.

The inclusion of usage statistics for tags also hints at the possible introduction of a trending topics feature in the future.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a significant upgrade to Messenger by adding default end-to-end encryption into the app. This update not only improve the security of conversations on the platform, but also elevates Messenger to the same level as other popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

“The extra layer of security provided by end-to-end encryption means that the content of your messages and calls with friends and family are protected from the moment they leave your device to the moment they reach the receiver’s device. This means that nobody, including Meta, can see what’s sent or said, unless you choose to report a message to us,” Meta wrote in a blog post announcing the update.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Om Gupta

Tags

messengermeta

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language