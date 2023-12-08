Meta rolls out tags on Instagram Threads but with a twist

Meta has rolled out a new feature for Threads, its Twitter rival. The new feature allows users to add searchable tags to their posts. This feature was previewed by Mark Zuckerberg last month and is now available to all Threads users. Users can add one tag per post. The platform will provide tag suggestions and statistics on how many other users have used the same topic previously.

Unlike traditional hashtags, Threads tags can include spaces and special characters. Each post is limited to one tag. Hashtags are popular on other Meta-owned platforms like Instagram. However, the company has been cautious about introducing them to Threads due to concerns about potential misuse.

Hashtags have been known to spread misinformation and other problematic content on Instagram. To mitigate this, Meta has already imposed search restrictions on “potentially sensitive” content on Threads. The additional limitations on tags could further deter misuse. As Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said, the aim is to focus tags more on communities and less on “engagement hacking”.

“With tags we’re trying something simple and slightly new. No # marks, support for multiple words, *only one* tag per post, and the tag view *is* the search view. The hope is this design focuses tags more on communities and less on engagement hacking, and does so while keeping @threads simple and easy to use. We’ll see how it goes…,” Adam Mosseri said in an Instagram post.

The inclusion of usage statistics for tags also hints at the possible introduction of a trending topics feature in the future.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a significant upgrade to Messenger by adding default end-to-end encryption into the app. This update not only improve the security of conversations on the platform, but also elevates Messenger to the same level as other popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

“The extra layer of security provided by end-to-end encryption means that the content of your messages and calls with friends and family are protected from the moment they leave your device to the moment they reach the receiver’s device. This means that nobody, including Meta, can see what’s sent or said, unless you choose to report a message to us,” Meta wrote in a blog post announcing the update.