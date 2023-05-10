Meta is expanding its Ads on the Facebook Reel test by inviting thousands more creators to join the updated test. The company said that the test will make it possible for more creators to earn money from their engaging reels. In the coming weeks, Meta is planning to test a similar program on Instagram. Also Read - WhatsApp bug makes some Android smartphones falsely report microphone access: How to fix it

The company is testing a new payout model moving away from the conventional revenue-sharing model. Under the new model, Meta will pay creators based on the performance of their public reels and not based on the earnings of ads on their reels.

"We're also evolving the program, testing a new payout model that pays creators based on the performance of their public reels, not the earnings of ads on their reels," the company said.

In 2021, Facebook started the Reels Play bonus program that rewarded eligible creators with up to USD 35,000 a month for hitting specific goals. However, the company reportedly slashed the payments under the Reels Play bonus program last year and entirely paused it in March this year, as reported by Engadget. Meta is testing a new payout model for creators.



Meta has opened the program to creators from 52 countries.



Meta is trying banner ads and sticker ads in reels.

Meta said that earlier many variables outside creators’ control have influenced their ad earnings and it learned through the test that payouts based on performance are better at balancing the needs of everyone.

All creators joining the test will automatically be added to the new payout model and creators who are already testing Ads on Facebook Reels will be transitioned to the new payout model in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, Meta will begin to test Ads on Instagram Reels with a similar payout model among a small group of creators and advertisers in select markets.

How to participate in Facebook’s new payout model

It is an invite-only test open to creators from 52 countries which includes India and Bangladesh, and creators must meet minimum eligibility criteria that include minimum 18 years of age. Creators who are already part of the Reels Play bonus program on Facebook may receive an invite to the new payout model over the coming weeks if they haven’t received it yet.

To check if you are eligible for this test program on Facebook, go to See dashboard and go to the Monetization tools section. If you are invited, you should see “Ads on Reels” under Available to set up.

How the new payout model will impact creators, viewers and advertisers

Earlier, creators’ earnings were influenced by variables such as how many ads have already been shown to the person viewing their content or whether there is a relevant ad to deliver to that viewer.

Under the new model, creators can focus on creating content relevant to their audiences and based on the performance of their public reels they will earn. That means the better their reels perform, the more creators can earn.

Under the Ads on Facebook Reels, Meta is trying two models: banner ads that appear as a semi-transparent overlay at the bottom of a Facebook Reel, and sticker ads: a static image ad that can be placed by a creator anywhere within their reel.

Advertisers will also get access to more ad inventory to reach more people and viewers see overlay ads on reels on Facebook, which could be irritating.