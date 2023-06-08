Apple revealed its highly advanced and futuristic headset Vision Pro at WWDC 2023. As much as Apple hates to call it a virtual reality headset, the upcoming VR headset uses some very intricate pieces of technology that culminate to present an immersive reality right before your eyes. But all of that comes at a steep price of $3,499, which is approximately Rs 2.9 lakh. And if you use prescription lenses, that price may go much higher.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, going for a pair of prescription lenses from ZEISS, which is Apple’s partner in providing customised lenses for Vision Pro, may cost between $300 and $600 (roughly Rs 25,000 and Rs 49,500). Depending on the type of lenses you are prescribed, the amount for the Vision Pro headset for you may go all the way up to $4,099, which is roughly Rs 3.38 lakh. That makes it the most expensive VR headset, giving the Meta Quest 3 a run for its money.

Apple has not revealed official prices for prescribed lenses for Vision Pro, but the ballpark suggests people who use correction lenses will end up paying a lot more than people who don’t.

The Apple Vision Pro has been in the making for years, likely to arrive in the first half of 2024. It features two high-quality 4K micro-LED displays, a total of 12 cameras used for TrueDepth, infrared scanning, 3D mapping, and LiDAR technology, a Digital Crown to change how immersive you want the content inside the headset to be, spatial audio-supported speakers, and a headband that offers comfort.

Powered by visionOS, the upcoming headset will let you watch movies in both 2D and 3D, work on documents and presentations using apps such as Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, collaborate with colleagues, play games, and more without disconnecting from reality. Whenever someone talks to you while you are wearing the headset, the glasses let you see the person and the person you are talking to can see you.