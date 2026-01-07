Long YouTube Ads May Be A Thing Of The Past For Users In This Country

If you find YouTube ads increasingly hard to sit through, users in Vietnam may soon get some relief. Vietnamese government has introduced a new rule that will change how video ads appear on platforms like YouTube. Once it comes into effect, viewers will no longer be forced to watch long, unskippable ads before or during videos. Also Read: Elon Musk Takes A Swipe At Google After Confusing Search Result Goes Viral

What’s Changing For YouTube Users

Under the new regulation, video ads shown to users in Vietnam will have to allow skipping after five seconds. If an ad cannot be skipped, its total duration will be limited to those five seconds. The rule is expected to take effect from February 15, 2026.

This means ads that currently run for 15 or 30 seconds without a skip option will no longer be allowed in their existing form. The change applies not just to video ads, but also to pop-ups, banners, and static image ads, which will need to be easy to close with a single click.

Not Just YouTube

While the change will directly affect YouTube, it is not limited to Google’s video platform. Any platform that runs ads before or during videos in Vietnam will be required to follow the new rule. This includes video apps, social media platforms, and streaming services where ads interrupt playback.

The regulation also addresses how ads are designed. Platforms will also have to fix how ads are shown. Ad designs that confuse users will no longer be allowed. This includes fake close buttons and skip options that are hard to spot.

Why Vietnam Is Doing This

Users have been complaining for a long time about ads that go on too long. Unskippable ads are a bigger problem for people watching videos on TVs or while doing other things, where picking up a remote or phone to skip is not always easy.

Under the new rule, platforms will also have to make it simpler to report ads. If an ad is found to be misleading or illegal, platforms will have to remove it within 24 hours after it is flagged by authorities.

Impact On Creators and Ads

For viewers, the change mainly means fewer interruptions while watching videos. For creators, the effect may differ. Smaller creators who rely heavily on ad revenue could feel the impact more, while larger creators who earn through brand deals may see little difference.

When This Takes Effect

If the timeline remains unchanged, the rule will come into effect from February 15. Platforms operating in Vietnam will need to update their ad systems before then.