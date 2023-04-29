Instagram will soon let you share songs

Instagram enables users to share content a variety of formats, including photos, longer videos, reels. However, the Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform doesn’t enable users to share their favourite songs with their friends and followers. However, that is about to change as Instagram will soon let its users do just that. Also Read - Meta gets closer to making its Avatars human like with new body shapes, clothing

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in a post on Instagram announced that the company has started testing a new feature that will allow all Instagram users to share a song in a note on the platform. This means that if you want to tell your squad about a song that you have been hearing in a loop since past couple of days, you can do so simply by pinging it in your group chat on Instagram in the form of a note. Also Read - How to link your WhatsApp account to multiple devices: A step-by-step guide

For the unversed, Instagram introduced Notes on its platform last year. Notes, as the company explains, are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. Users can leave a note by going to the top of their inboxes, selecting the followers they follow back or people on their Close Friends list. Notes appear at the top of users’ inboxes and they stay there for 24 hours. On the other hand, replies to notes arrive as DMs. Also Read - WhatsApp's multi-device functionality gets smarter: Here’s what has changed

In addition to this, the Facebook founder said that Instagram is testing another feature that will enable users to add a song to their photo carousels.

“We’re testing out new Instagram features: people can share a song in a Note and also add a song to their photo carousels,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post on his Meta Channel on Instagram.

As far as availability is concerned, Zuckerberg said that Instagram is testing these features in ‘a few countries’. However, he did not mention the names of the countries where this feature is available or when the company will be rolling out these features to all its users.

How to share a note on Instagram

Step 1: Tap send or messenger in the top right of your Instagram feed.

Step 2: At the top of your Chats list, tap your profile picture.

Step 3: Tap Share a thought… and enter a note of up to 60 characters.

Step 4: elect to share your note with Followers you follow back or your Close Friends.

Step 5: Tap Share in the top right to share your note.