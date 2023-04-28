Meta s Avatars get more realistic: Here s what s new

Meta first introduced Avatars on Facebook and Instagram back in May last year. Later in the year, the company launched a dedicated Avatars Store and introduced Avatars on WhatsApp. Now, almost a year later, the company is making its Avatars more life-like by introducing a bunch of new features. The company has announced that it is introducing a bunch of new body shapes and new clothing in a bid to give users more options as they create their Avatars across Meta‘s family of apps. Also Read - WhatsApp's multi-device functionality gets smarter: Here’s what has changed

"We're adding a handful of new avatar body shapes to help you better express yourself — especially if expressing yourself means dancing along to "Hips Don't Lie." We've also partnered with PUMA to bring seven outfits to the Meta Avatars Store," Meta wrote in a blog post.

"…We're adding a bit more sparkle to your eyes, brushing some volume into your hair and making clothes look more realistic and textured. You'll see these changes when you use your avatar outside of virtual reality (VR)," the company added.

So, what’s changing?

Primarily, Meta is making changes in three areas — body shape, clothing and hair.

Until now the Avatar Store and Avatar functionality at large offered limited body shape options. Meta acknowledges that most of these avatars ‘were all pretty similar’ and ‘maybe a little rectangular’.

To improve this, the company is adding more body shape options that will give users more choice to represent themselves in the Avatar form. The company says that starting this month, users will be able to choose from a wider range of body shape options, including two curvier body shapes. “We’re refining some of our existing options to help differentiate them as well,” the company added.

The company has also partnered with Puma to offer seven of its lifestyle looks starting May 1.

Lastly, the company has overhauled how users’ avatars’ hair, clothing and eyes appear in stickers, profile pictures, and cover photos. The company has also tweaked its Avatars a bit to ‘add a little more of a reflective gleam to your eyes’ in a bid to bring them closer to users’ personalities in real life.