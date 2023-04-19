How to add multiple links to your Instagram profile

Meta has added a new feature to Instagram that will enable users to add more than one links to their profiles. Until now, Instagram allowed users to add only one link to their profiles. Users who wanted to add more links to their Instagram profiles had to use third-party services such as Linktree and other ‘link-in-bio’ solutions for the purpose. But now, Instagram’s new feature will enable users to add up to five links to their Instagram profiles. Also Read - WhatsApp gets new security features: Account Protect, Device Verification, more

The new feature was announced by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg via its official channel on the photo and video sharing platform. “You can now add up to 5 links in your Instagram bio,” Zuckerberg wrote in the Meta Channel on Instagram. “Probably one of the most requested features we’ve had,” he added. Also Read - Want to take a break from social media? Here’s what you need to do

The new feature not only gives brands and content creators more flexibility in terms of providing their subscribers more than one way of connecting with them, but it also shows the company’s inability of understanding their users’ needs, which in turn has allowed companies like Linktree to thrive.

That said, if you are an avid Instagram user and you want to add more than one links to your profile’s bio, here is a step-by-step guide of what you need to do.

How to add multiple links to your profile bio on Instagram’s Android app

Step 1: Open Instagram on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

Step 3: Tap Edit profile at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Tap Links, then tap Add external link to add the URL for your website.

Step 5: Tap accept.

Step 6: Tap back, then tap accept to save your changes.

How to add multiple links to your profile bio on Instagram’s iOS app

Step 1: Open Instagram on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Tap Edit profile at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Now tap Links, then tap Add external link to add the URL for your website.

Step 5: Tap Done. Then tap back, then tap Done to save your changes.