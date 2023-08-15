Some Instagram users have been experiencing a frustrating bug that makes their stories zoom in too much when they try to record them. The bug affects the latest version of the Instagram app on iOS devices, and it has not been fixed by Meta yet.

The bug occurs when users swipe up or down while holding the record button to adjust the zoom level. Instead of smoothly zooming in or out, the app jumps to the maximum zoom level with a slight swipe. This makes it impossible to record stories with the desired zoom level.

Users have been complaining about the bug on Reddit and other platforms, and some have found a workaround. By using the pinch gesture instead of swiping, users can control the zoom level normally. Another option is to enable the hands-free mode, which lets users record without holding the record button.

The bug does not affect Android users, and it seems to be related to the iOS app. Meta has not acknowledged the bug or provided a solution yet. Users will have to wait for an update from the company or use the workaround until then.

Meanwhile, Instagram is working on a new feature that will make it easier for users to tag their friends in stories. The feature, called group mention, will allow users to create a single mention that includes a group of people. Users can then reuse that mention to tag everyone in the group in any new stories.

The feature is aimed at simplifying the process of tagging multiple people in stories, which can be tedious and time-consuming. For example, if a user is on a summer trip with friends, they can create a group mention for their squad and use it to tag everyone in their stories without having to type each name individually.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced the feature on his IG Updates broadcast channel. He said that the feature is currently being tested and will be rolled out soon to everyone.

Group mention is one of the many features that Instagram has been adding to its platform recently. The Meta-owned company has also launched Threads, a Twitter-like app that allows users to share short posts called threads.

Threads has received several updates, such as the ability to sort threads by likes and categories, and the option to send threads to Instagram contacts.