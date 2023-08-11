Instagram is testing a new feature on the platform. This one is for stories. Remember how cumbersome it gets to tag multiple people in stories? Instagram is fixing this with its upcoming feature. The feature will allow users to tag their entire quad with a single mention.

Those who want to tag multiple people in their stories need to create a ‘group mention’. Then, users in the group can reuse that mention to tag everyone in that group in new stories.

“We’re testing a way to tag a group of people in a story using a single mention. Once you create a group mention, it can be reused by anyone in the group to automatically tag everyone in any new stories. So if you’re on a summer trip with friends, you can more easily include everyone without needing to tag each person individually,” state Adam Mosseri on his IG Updates broadcast channel.

Now, this is a great feature for a football club, or group of cricket players, and a squad of gamers. It’s unclear when the feature will arrive, but we expect that to happen in the coming weeks. It will likely reach the US before it’s rolled out to other regions.

Last month, Instagram rolled out Threads, a Twitter alternative (which is now called X). Since then, the Meta-owned company was busy with launching new updates and fixed to that app. It introduced options like “Your Likes” and “Sort” to Threads. It also announced the “Send on Instagram” feature for Threads users.

The feature allows Threads users to share threads with their Instagram contacts via the Send button in the app. The recipient will receive a notification on Instagram and can tap on it to open the thread on Threads. This allows Meta to keep users engaged in its social platforms.

Meta appears to be quite aggressive in terms of rolling out features to Instagram and Threads. The former is one of the most used apps globally for features like stories and short videos called Reels. Sometime back, Instagram received the update to add Notes. Then, it allowed users to share songs on Notes. While these apps continue to receive new features, Meta still generates a lot of revenue from Facebook.