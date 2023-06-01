comscore
News

Instagram testing new personalisation control for users, transparency tools for creators

Apps

Instagram has added a new tool for users to control what they see on the platform along with new transparency tools for creators.

  • Published: June 1, 2023 9:31 AM IST

Highlights

  • Instagram new tool will help creators understand the factors behind the limited reach.
  • Instagram will allow users to select “Interested” button on recommended posts.
  • Instagram users can now see whether their account is eligible to appear in Search.
Instagram

Instagram is testing a new feature that will give its users more control over what they see on the platform. In addition to this, the platform is also bringing new transparency tools for creators.
The new tool will allow users to select the “Interested” button when they see recommended posts. This will inform the platform that they want to see more of that type of content. This tool will be a recent addition to Instagram personalisation controls that already have a “Not Interested” option and allows users to snooze recommendations. Also Read - Facebook users put on alert over new 'Look who just died' scam

Instagram is also testing a new tool for creators, which will help them understand the factors behind the limited reach of their content. Through this tool, creators can know why certain Reels are not being distributed to others who are not their followers on the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out Status Archive feature on Android: What it does, how to use it

These tools were announced by Adam Mosseri, Head Instagram, in a blog post. Adam tried to explain how ranking works across the platform and the new feature that Instagram has built in response to feedback from creators. Also Read - WhatsApp is testing screen sharing feature along with new placement for navigation bar

In the blog post, Mosseri also addressed the “shadowbanning” on the platform, which implies creators’ accounts or content is limited or hidden without a clear explanation or justification.
Mossseri said that Instagram does not suppress content to sell more ads and it helps interested audiences see creators’ content.

“While we’ve heard some people believe you need to pay for ads to achieve better reach, we don’t suppress content to encourage people to buy ads,” Mosseri said.

Mosseri said that issues around “shadowbanning” have made them release that the platform needs to do more to inform creators about the status of their accounts. In December last year, Instagram made it simpler for businesses and creators to check if their content can be shown to people who don’t follow them in places like Explore, Reels and Feed Recommendations or if their content breaks the company’s Recommendations Guidelines through its Account Status hub.

“If anything makes your content less visible, you should know about it and be able to appeal. That’s why we’ve built features like Account Status to help you understand why your account’s content may not be eligible to be recommended, allow you to delete any content affecting your account, and appeal the decision if you think we made a mistake,” Mosseri said.

Instagram is further expanding its to bring more transparency. Users can now see whether their account is eligible to appear in Search or as a suggested account. In addition to this, users can appeal if it’s not eligible for that.

  • Published Date: June 1, 2023 9:31 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Instagram testing new personalisation control for users, transparency tools for creators

Vivo S17 Pro, S17t, and S17 mid-range phones launched

Facebook users put on alert over new 'Look who just died' scam

Acer announces its new Google TV lineup in India: Check price, specification, availability

Acer OLED, QLED TV range with Google TV support launched

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video