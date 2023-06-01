Instagram is testing a new feature that will give its users more control over what they see on the platform. In addition to this, the platform is also bringing new transparency tools for creators.

The new tool will allow users to select the "Interested" button when they see recommended posts. This will inform the platform that they want to see more of that type of content. This tool will be a recent addition to Instagram personalisation controls that already have a "Not Interested" option and allows users to snooze recommendations.

Instagram is also testing a new tool for creators, which will help them understand the factors behind the limited reach of their content. Through this tool, creators can know why certain Reels are not being distributed to others who are not their followers on the platform.

These tools were announced by Adam Mosseri, Head Instagram, in a blog post. Adam tried to explain how ranking works across the platform and the new feature that Instagram has built in response to feedback from creators.

In the blog post, Mosseri also addressed the “shadowbanning” on the platform, which implies creators’ accounts or content is limited or hidden without a clear explanation or justification.

Mossseri said that Instagram does not suppress content to sell more ads and it helps interested audiences see creators’ content.

“While we’ve heard some people believe you need to pay for ads to achieve better reach, we don’t suppress content to encourage people to buy ads,” Mosseri said.

Mosseri said that issues around “shadowbanning” have made them release that the platform needs to do more to inform creators about the status of their accounts. In December last year, Instagram made it simpler for businesses and creators to check if their content can be shown to people who don’t follow them in places like Explore, Reels and Feed Recommendations or if their content breaks the company’s Recommendations Guidelines through its Account Status hub.

“If anything makes your content less visible, you should know about it and be able to appeal. That’s why we’ve built features like Account Status to help you understand why your account’s content may not be eligible to be recommended, allow you to delete any content affecting your account, and appeal the decision if you think we made a mistake,” Mosseri said.

Instagram is further expanding its to bring more transparency. Users can now see whether their account is eligible to appear in Search or as a suggested account. In addition to this, users can appeal if it’s not eligible for that.