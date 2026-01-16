Instagram Reels FINALLY Get AI Dubbing In These Indian Languages: Check List

Instagram is rolling out a set of India-focused updates that could quietly change how creators reach audiences across the country. After announcing these tools last year, the social media giant has finally started making AI-powered dubbing, translation, and lip-sync features available to users in India, along with new Indian language fonts. Also Read: Instagram Privacy Settings You Should Check Right Now

The update is said to help creators speak to more people without having to re-record the same Reel multiple times. Powered by Meta AI, Instagram will now allow creators to translate and dub their Reels into five additional Indian languages – Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. These join the already supported English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese options.

Once enabled, viewers will see an option to switch the Reel’s language. The platform says the AI keeps the creator’s original voice tone and emotion intact, so the video doesn’t sound robotic or flat after translation.

There’s also an optional lip-sync feature, which adjusts mouth movements to match the translated audio. The goal is simple: make it feel like the Reel was recorded in that language from the start.

Why this matters for Indian creators

India is a multilingual market, and most creators already know that language often decides reach. With this update, a Reel shot in Hindi or English can now travel to regional audiences without extra effort.

For creators, this means:

Wider reach across states

Better engagement with regional viewers

No need to create multiple versions of the same content

It’s less about virality tricks and more about accessibility.

Alongside translations, Instagram is also adding Indian language fonts to its editing tools. Creators can now use Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts to style captions and on-screen text in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese.

How To Use Them: