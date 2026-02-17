Instagram may soon let you swap faces in photos and videos: Here’s how it will work

Instagram might introduce a new feature that will change how you interact within the app. The social media giant is planning to launch a new feature called AI-based face swap for photos and videos. Nevertheless, the feature is not officially confirmed, but early reports and claims suggest active development. If the feature is launched, it will allow users to swap their faces with others using artificial intelligence. This move showcases how Meta is planning to make AI tools a regular part of the social media experience.

How Instagram’s AI Face Swap Could Work

As per reports shared by tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram might be working to launch an AI-powered swap face feature for photos and videos. The feature will be called ‘Create My Likeness.’ The tool is expected to allow users to generate an AI version of themselves. Users could then use this digital likeness to swap faces in photos and videos.

Reportedly, it is not yet clear how the social media tech giant will collect data that’s required for the feature. The app may use existing photos from posts and highlights. Another possibility is that users might need to upload a selfie to create their AI profile or avatar.

Permission-Based Face Swapping for Safety

One of the major and key details to keep in mind here is privacy. As per the shared screenshot by Paluzzi, users may need permission before using someone else’s likeness. Additionally, the feature might include an option to invite another user before generating AI images with their faces.

While this step will prevent misuse, but we still can’t deny the fact that being the feature is a privacy and safety concern. If not controlled properly, then the Face Swap feature can raise privacy concerns. By adding a permission system, while Instagram is trying to reduce risks, but how far it will protect user identity is still a significant concern.

AI Integration in Social Media Platforms

Over the past one year, many social media platforms have started adding AI-based editing features. Instagram’s possible face swap feature is also a wider trend that’s going on in the tech industry. These tools not just allow users to enhance their photos, but also create an AI-generated content and experiment with new formats.

At this stage, Instagram has not disclosed when the feature will be rolled out or its official release date. However, leaks and reports claim that it’s already under development. If introduced, the ‘Create My Likeness’ tool could be used for entertainment and creative purposes. Nevertheless, their misuse cannot be denied, as such tools can easily be used in ways that raise privacy and identity concerns.