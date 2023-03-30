comscore Instagram introduces 'collaborative collections' to save posts shared with friends
Instagram introduces 'collaborative collections' to save posts shared with friends

Meta-owned Instagram has launched a new "collaborative collections" feature that will let users and their friends save and share images with each other.

  • Instagram releases the new 'Collaborative Collections' feature.
  • Instagram users can connect with friends over common interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection.
  • Now when you go to save some content on Feed or from your DMs, you'll see a new option to create a collaborative collection.
Meta-owned Instagram has launched a new “collaborative collections” feature that will let users and their friends save and share images with each other. Also Read - WhatsApp working on Telegram Channel like feature called Newsletter

With this new feature, people can connect with friends over common interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection in their group chat or a one-on-one DM, according to TechCrunch. Also Read - Meta cuts 10,000 jobs: Here’s what CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the occasion

“Now when you go to save a piece of content on Feed or from your DMs, you’ll see a new option to create a collaborative collection,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri was quoted as saying. Also Read - Instagram might soon let users access recently shared Reels more easily

“From there you can give the collection a custom name and share the collection with your friends. Once they receive it, your friends can start adding content from reels, Explore, Feed and DMs to the collection as well,” he added.

The report said that any member of the chat can add or remove posts from the collection.

Users also have the option to add directly to a collaborative collection of posts shared in a chat.

If users want to add a post from a chat to a collaborative collection, tap the bookmark icon that appears next to the post and then either add it to an existing collaborative collection or make a new one, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced it will put ads into the platform’s search results to reach people actively searching for businesses, products and content.

Ads will show up in the feed that people can scroll when they tap into a post from search results.

IANS

  • Published Date: March 30, 2023 5:48 PM IST


