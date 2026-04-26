How Instagram new app 'Instants' copies Snapchat and why it matters

We are entering a new phase of social media and Instagram has been working on a new app named Instants. The new app is clearly based on what Snapchat is leading the way with, namely the idea of disappearing photos. This new move demonstrates Instagram is again copying its competitors to remain popular, while also attempting to reintroduce a simpler and more personal experience of sharing with friends. Also Read: Instagram’s new Instants App is all about disappearing photos BUT it is not for everyone

What is Instagram Instant App?

Instagram has launched a new app called Instants, which is a new disappearing photo app. It allows users to send photos that can be viewed just once. Interestingly, the photos will be available for a maximum of 24 hours and then disappear.

The app is in beta testing in Spain and Italy. It is compatible with iOS as well as Android. It is not yet known if there will be a worldwide release or desktop app.

How to Use Instants?

The app is very easy to use. Open the app and click a picture. Reportedly, the photo will automatically be shared with friends. However, you can’t upload from your gallery, and hence everything will be shared on a live action.

You can put text on the image, but no editing options. There are no filters or effects. The aim is for content to be authentic.

You can choose to share photos with friends that follow you, or a list of Close Friends. They’re the same as those on Instagram.

How Instants is Different From Other Instagram Apps?

Instants is different from the official Instagram app, because it strips away curated content. There are no likes, no comments and no algorithm. The app is straightforward. You don’t have to worry about form or presentation. All they have to do is share a moment.

The app’s tagline is “real life, real quick”. This reveals what the app is aiming to achieve.

Is Instagram Copying Snapchat?

Instants isn’t a new concept. We’ve seen similar ideas with Snapchat, BeReal, Locket and more. These apps are about ephemeral and instantaneous sharing. Instagram is now seeking to join this movement.

Instagram has evolved to be more about celebrities, advertising and edited images. They think it has become less intimate. Instants is an effort to return to its roots. It is trying to get users to connect with their friends. The app is not completely standalone. You can use it as an app or within Instagram.

Although the concept is simple, it might not be successful. Users are already sharing things with Instagram Stories. And other apps such as Snapchat have done this for a long time. Instants is not totally new.

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What Meta is Trying to Achieve?

Meta is trying to provide more personal content again by developing a simple app. Instants is a simple but important experiment. It takes out filters and editing and public sharing. It strips away sharing anything other than moments. This app has been launched in Spain and Italy. It is available on both iPhone and Android. It is not yet confirmed whether it will be rolled out to other countries.