Instagram reportedly developing 'Instants' app to compete with Snapchat

Instagram may soon start rolling out a feature that resembles just like Snapchat. As per the latest reports, the Meta-owned app is working on a new app called Instants. It will be used to send disappearing photos and videos similar to what is available on Snapchat. If launched, the feature could change how users share private and temporary content on all Meta-owned platforms.

What Is the Instants App by Instagram

Reportedly, Instagram is planning to bring a new app called ‘Instants’ to rival Snapchat. It is said to be a standalone app under development at Meta. The app will mainly focus on photos and videos that disappear after being viewed. The idea behind the upcoming app is similar to Snapchat’s core feature, wherein the feature allow users to send photos that disappear after viewing by taking a snap. Under this snapchat feature, users can set the timer icon to a specific duration, including 1-10 seconds or to ‘No limit’ and then send it. Currently, the app is just an internal prototype and is not available for public testing.

Instants Feature Also Coming to Instagram

Other than planning to bring a separate app, Meta is also testing the same Instant feature on Instagram with the same name. To recall, the feature was earlier spotted with a name called ‘Shots.’ At this moment, the feature is tested in a limited number of countries with a goal of bringing fast and temporary sharing directly into Instagram’s direct messages.

How Instants Works on Instagram

The upcoming Instant feature on Instagram will allow users to send disappearing media through DM’s. As soon as the receiver will open the message, media, or image, it will disappear. Nevertheless, if it is unopened, the content will expire after 24 hours. In addition, the feature will only work between who follow each other. The feature will come with a limitation and that is you cannot edit the media before sending.

Limited Access and Early Testing

Currently, the Instant feature on Instagram is available to selected users, whereas, the standalone app is still in the prototype stage. Additionally, Instant is also limited to a small group of users in some regions. The tech giant has not officially confirmed for a wider rollout.

Instagram Already Has Similar Feature

To recall, Instagram already has disappearing message feature in several ways. Features such as View Once and Vanish Mode is still there on Instagram. Both the features allow media to disappear automatically. By launching Instant, Instagram is focusing on brining photo sharing with strict limits.